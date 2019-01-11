Just asking here, but since when is it bad to thrust your arm and fingers out straight at an upwards angle and offer your praise to somebody you appreciate? I'm just trying to understand how making an arm gesture and saying "Hail Victory!" could suddenly be construed as bad. We have so much going wrong in the world, from gender people issues to the brown border people things, why are we wasting our time worrying about how I want to praise somebody?
Oh, sure, go ahead and wave. That's fine. "Hang loose" like a marijuana surfer would say. Even the Lucifer horns are fine. But I'm suddenly a bad guy if I want to stand up on a stage and say, "Hail to the Leader! Hail to the Leader!" over and over again while repeating the gesture of thrusting my arm upwards at an angle. It's just an arm! What if I thrust it downward at an angle? Is that allowed? Everybody is so triggered these days probably not.
PC culture has gone too far when we aren't allowed to raise our arms in salute for some unknown reason and I aim to resist that sort of nonsense.
God bless!
Iowa Congressman Steve King reflects on how our PC culture is limiting arm speech.
