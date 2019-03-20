Articles > Video Game Article

Google Stadia Analysis

Wednesday, Mar 20, 2019 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

It's bad, and ddumb

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

More Video Game Article

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

The cutting edge of video game articles.

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2019 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.