Why do we play video games? To feel like we're IN the game.
It's like I'm really here with my favorite Walking Dead characters! Don't worry, guys, nothing will get past my tactical ninja turtles shotgun!
It's like I'm really plummeting to my death through a hellzone of attack chopper crossfire with absolutely no protection! And loving every moment!
It's like I'm really looking at bread! No, seriously. THIS LOAF OF BREAD IS HUGE
It's like I'm really laying prone on the great carpet of the universe and shooting my father
It's like I'm really here with my favorite Walking Dead characters! Don't worry, guys. The zombies got past my friend Alan but nothing will get past my tactical flannel shirt!
It's like I'm really bound to the confines of this summoning circle, unable to escape no matter how quickly I thrash my ponytail!
It's like I'm really in a fantastical world created by a hateful dumbass who says Qanon "is legit"!
It's like I'm really watching my best friend stand on a fake skateboard, leaning my own body to help his character balance even though I know better! Leaning only works when you want to turn a bowling ball you've already rolled.
It's like I'm really in that pivotal scene from STAR WARS MOVIE 3 where an AT-AT is taken down on ICE PLANET by a short-sleeve shirt commando armed with a single blaster plugged into an extension cord!
It's like I'm really in this void, wondering what I'm doing with my life.
How many Lin Manuel Miranda songs can you endure during the democratic primary?
There's nothing more scrumptuous than the most perfectest chocolate chip cookie! This recipe is so easy and quick you won't believe it! As you know, my hubby Bowden is a lumberjack-turned-Christian-supermodel.
Alternate title: Cool Your Jets (In Conspicuously Placed Water Every 10 Seconds)
Saving a village of khaki Rastafarians from the confetti geyser. AGAIN.
