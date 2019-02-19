Any forum poster worth their salt will gladly inform you (without being asked) that genre fiction is, in fact, garbage for children. You simply are not reading a real book unless it is difficult and at least mildly unpleasant. Test your READING MACHISMO with these truly challenging works.
Why It's Challenging: The text is super tiny. Like, so small you'd have to look at it with a microscope, using binoculars. While squinting.
Why It's Challenging: Every edition is printed on razor sharp paper that slices your hands to ribbons.
Why It's Challenging: Every third page is printed upside down. Every other page is printed backwards.
Why It's Challenging: The book's spine is attached by a chain to an unusually angry wasp.
Why It's Challenging: Every letter in every word is represented by an algebra equation that must be solved by the reader.
Why It's Challenging: Patented Crumble Paper crumbles at the touch of human fingers, crumbles faster at the touch of gloved fingers, and burns on contact with oxygen.
Why It's Challenging: Unevenly weighted. The top of half of the book weighs thirty pounds, while the bottom half is full of helium.
Why It's Challenging: The first book to utilize a unique printing method in which the words are squeezed into the interior of the page, completely invisible to those who look at the surface.
Why It's Challenging: Nearly every sentence ends in "LOL". Not difficult to understand, just grating.
Why It's Challenging: Vibrates at the exact frequency needed to separate human skin from muscle.
Why It's Challenging: The sole copy is located at the heart of the sun.
Why It's Challenging: Can only be read while sprinting faster than 20 miles per hour.
Why It's Challenging: Built-in page throttle only allows readers to see three and a half words per day, taking a total of one hundred years to read.
