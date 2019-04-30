TV ONLY EXISTS
TO GIVE US
A NEVERENDING SUPPLY
OF DINNER TABLE
CAST PHOTO TABLEUS.
OF COURSE THERE'S
ABSOLUTELY NO EVIDENCE
TO BACK UP
THIS OUTRAGEOUS CLAIM.
–
Let people enjoy things or so help me god...
We don't want television shows. We just want the stars of those television shows to pose at a table, like one of them paintings.
Sonic is too dang toothy, VR is too dang pricey, and Euro board games are just right
Includes the world's first images of the hardware!
Everything you need to know about pre-history is in Caveman Ugh-Lympics
The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.
Copyright ©2019 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.