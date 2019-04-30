Articles > Front Page News

TV Exists to Give Us Dinner Table Cast Photo Tableaus

Tuesday, Apr 30, 2019 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

TV ONLY EXISTS

TO GIVE US

A NEVERENDING SUPPLY

OF DINNER TABLE

CAST PHOTO TABLEUS.

OF COURSE THERE'S

ABSOLUTELY NO EVIDENCE

TO BACK UP

THIS OUTRAGEOUS CLAIM.

