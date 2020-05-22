Make porn safe for work V2: work from home edition





well, lesson learned. don't post frogs, or CSIS will visit you very late at night to ask you questions with flashlights and batons. then they will insist you stay with them for about a month, until they have a better "understanding" of what i think is "funny" and why exactly i have aligned myself with chaos, and not maple syrup wisdom. honestly, i'm starting to think the free health care and government mandated group hugs aren't worth it.

anyways, hey! these pictures are very funny. they made me and the whole "e-terrorism" division laugh really hard, and apparently this isn't a crime so take a look!



sometimes someone coughs, and starts an avalanche. free hubcaps inspires us, encourages us to grow and destroy.

what A LOVELY LAD, holds my hair back after too much birthday cake.

and then A LOVELY LAD helps me figure out input/outputs on my new television

finally, it's the year of the Raku

sorry, officer. i know i've been speeding but itry my best to follow the law.

stop pea-cocking, CPL593H. we all love you you don't need to try so hard.

free hubcaps dips back into the thread. then dips out. then in and out and in again.

Rugikiki know's that "it's a living, having sex with my owners wife"

what A LOVELY LAD, helping me on my trip to flavortown.

oh Nurge, you remembered the ring!!!

i take it back, Nurge is no longer my uncle.

it's offical, this is SA's numberoneposter. maybe next year i'll win.

nesamdoom please see me after class. i want to talk about the "kids to adults" ESRB rating joke.

this is a powerful self portait of Nurge. feel the terror in their screech.

SLICK GOKU BABY makes a deep cut. the team is called the cornholers i saved you a google you are welcome.

Sir Not Appearing is here for you, just keep breathing.

yeah i get it Rocket Baby Dolls, you have a grudge against the hamburglar and you have a very specific plan for revenge. please, leave me out of it.

Pable Bluth has made a huge mistake. orange dye number sixy nine allergies are no joke.

RepeatingMeme reminds us, repeatedly - refuse vaccination. the cure is not worth the family turmoil.

Basticle couldn't beat wolfenstein 3d because they refused to kill dogs. very calm techno-organic abominations however are a different story.

i hate to break immersion, Samuel L. ACKSYN, but in the HD version you can tell they are playing cribbage and this doesn't make any sense.

pseudorandom demonstrates pandemic hygiene. a new challenger appears! it's Applewhite!

Applewhite claims this image is "not a 'shop, even less is it a meme, and still less a historical chronicle."

this is a personal thank you, Applewhite. i have a pretty good idea what the duolingo owl and phone replaced, and i'm glad i didn't have to look at it.

moolchaba has something to say about the current situation and i agree. my town needs a big dicks.

i hate to have to tell you this, tmm3k, but this is a reproduction. worth maybe a handful of likes - a repost if lucky, but that's the market these days.

the tale of pseudorandom continues. mail lowtax 500 dollars to see the 3rd image, or 800 dollars for the 3rd and 4rth image!

Stealth Tiger know's i'll laugh, so they'll never stop yelling "thats' chappie!"

moolchaba refuses to close the beach, something about Doggy Beachville being a "tourist town"

mobby_6kl gets this weeks "reverse image search that i didn't want to do award." also, a cinderella joke, i guess. something about gus the mouse being traumatized by this, or something. it's late, i'm tired. fuck you internet.

with Applewhite's tips, even you can 1cc any twin stick shooter!

do Applewhite a solid and send this image to gogurt any way you can. twitter, facebook, zigglebom, myspace, somethingawful - no matter how obsolete the platform send gogurt this image.

Applewhite wins this phridays bingo extreme! PM me and i'll mail you a bunch of bones or an old book!

itry illustrates a keen detective testing paper for lemon juice - commonly used as invisible ink.

itry can't wait for the summer olympics. the winter games are just fucking around with sleds and skis.

actually, WaffleZombie, i think i'll pass on a sip of your vanilla shake.

Sir Not Appearing remembers a time where 4 strangers could roll around a plastic mat with each other.

Applewhite somehow manages to make eating pizza in bed even better

nice try Samuel L. ACKSYN but i'm not falling for the free lice check trick ever again.

itry is dragging chess kicking and screaming into the internet era

i don't care what Diesel Fucker says i'm buying the special edition with the cool statue

Piney has a neat trick for hitting the high notes

Diesel Fucker, thank you for the sights you've shown us!

tmm3k is the coolest member of the elite 4 and you'll never convince me otherwise

Helen Highwater captures the high stakes drama of life and death at sea.

you know what Sir Not Appearing my sister actually said she could water my plants while i'm gone, thanks for offering but please, PLEASE don't.

free hubcaps doesn't need another slice of pie gramma, leave them alone and please, stop sitting like that.

Samuel L. ACKSYN said these vidoes would teach me basic soldering skills but even this is beyond me.

well, that's all the images in this article! there are more but they were so funny i had to hide them behind a paywall.



sorry?



go drop ten bux on an account and then you can also have images on your computer that are somehow harder to explain then actual pornography, and unless posting this was a honey pot that results in my incarceration we'll be back next week with some amount of shops. thank you for your time i love you and i'm in love with you.



– Heather Papps