Remember Seinfeld 40,000? Well, today's goldmine is a similar combination of Seinfeld and sci-fi gaming franchise - it's Fallout: Seinfeld!
Mycroft Holmes
These stimpaks are making me thirsty!
It's the nuclear winter of George!
Tricky D
Elaine: "So, you're saying that ninety-eight percent of ghouls are undateable ."
Jerry: "Completely undateable!"
Elaine: "Then how are all these ghouls getting together?"
Jerry: "Jet."
*Kramer enters and goes into the old, beat-up, ice box and pulls out an iguana on a stick and Nuka-cola*
Kramer: "Hey buddy"
Rutibex
Pawn 17
Elaine: I need some RadAway Jerry! That wasteland dog bit me!
Jerry: Well that's what happens when you don't take your Rad-X.
*Jerry popping pills*
*Kramer enters*
Kramer: Jerry!
Jerry: Oh hey Kramer. Don't get too close to Elaine, she's got radiation poisoning.
*Kramer runs hand through hair and shudders*
Kramer: Yama hama, it's fright night!
Kramer: Jerry, did you know the Soup Nazi uses deathclaw meat in his jambalaya?
Jerry: Oh Kramer, that's an old wives' tale.
Kramer: We could make a fortune Jerry! Me and Newman have it all planned out. We are going to trap deathclaws in his mail truck!
*Elaine begins to foam at the mouth*
Big Beef City
Jerry: You know, I've never figured out why they call it a 'PIP-Boy'. I mean, it has a BOY on it, but it doesn't have a PIP on it...
Kramer: Well...
Jerry, as Kramer takes a swig of Nuka Cola and recoils in shocked disgust: What is a PIP, anyway?
Kramer: Well it's an ACRONYM Jerry!
Jerry, Turning to face him: A what?
Kramer: You know, an acronym, for 'Personal. Information. Processor.' Anyway, I gotta go meet George in the wasteland, he said he needed help looting corpses in an hour.
Jerry makes a scrunched up disbelief face while looking down at his wrist: Still doesn't look like a PIP to me.
rap music
Jerry: What do you got there?
Man #1: *Holds up a copy of Publick Occurances* They've got an article about you.
Jerry: "Although they maintain separate rusty shacks, the comedian and his long-time *companion* seem to be inseparable..." Oh no! Publick Occurances picked up the University Point story. That's going to be in every paper! I've been "outed"! I wasn't even "in"!
George: Now everyone's going to think we put points into Black Widow!
Jerry: Not that there's anything wrong with that...
George: No, not at all...
Teikanmi
"For all my education, accomplishments, and so-called wisdom, I can't fathom my own datajack."
