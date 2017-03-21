Remember Seinfeld 40,000? Well, today's goldmine is a similar combination of Seinfeld and sci-fi gaming franchise - it's Fallout: Seinfeld!



Mycroft Holmes

These stimpaks are making me thirsty!



It's the nuclear winter of George!

Tricky D

Elaine: "So, you're saying that ninety-eight percent of ghouls are undateable ."



Jerry: "Completely undateable!"



Elaine: "Then how are all these ghouls getting together?"



Jerry: "Jet."



*Kramer enters and goes into the old, beat-up, ice box and pulls out an iguana on a stick and Nuka-cola*



Kramer: "Hey buddy"

Rutibex





Pawn 17

Elaine: I need some RadAway Jerry! That wasteland dog bit me!

Jerry: Well that's what happens when you don't take your Rad-X.

*Jerry popping pills*



*Kramer enters*

Kramer: Jerry!

Jerry: Oh hey Kramer. Don't get too close to Elaine, she's got radiation poisoning.

*Kramer runs hand through hair and shudders*

Kramer: Yama hama, it's fright night!



Kramer: Jerry, did you know the Soup Nazi uses deathclaw meat in his jambalaya?

Jerry: Oh Kramer, that's an old wives' tale.

Kramer: We could make a fortune Jerry! Me and Newman have it all planned out. We are going to trap deathclaws in his mail truck!

*Elaine begins to foam at the mouth*

Big Beef City

Jerry: You know, I've never figured out why they call it a 'PIP-Boy'. I mean, it has a BOY on it, but it doesn't have a PIP on it...



Kramer: Well...



Jerry, as Kramer takes a swig of Nuka Cola and recoils in shocked disgust: What is a PIP, anyway?



Kramer: Well it's an ACRONYM Jerry!



Jerry, Turning to face him: A what?



Kramer: You know, an acronym, for 'Personal. Information. Processor.' Anyway, I gotta go meet George in the wasteland, he said he needed help looting corpses in an hour.



Jerry makes a scrunched up disbelief face while looking down at his wrist: Still doesn't look like a PIP to me.

rap music

Jerry: What do you got there?



Man #1: *Holds up a copy of Publick Occurances* They've got an article about you.



Jerry: "Although they maintain separate rusty shacks, the comedian and his long-time *companion* seem to be inseparable..." Oh no! Publick Occurances picked up the University Point story. That's going to be in every paper! I've been "outed"! I wasn't even "in"!



George: Now everyone's going to think we put points into Black Widow!



Jerry: Not that there's anything wrong with that...



George: No, not at all...

Teikanmi



